WATCH LIVE: Festival of Lights Parade 2020 in Colorado Springs at 5 p.m. on Saturday

Festival of Lights Parade 2020
Festival of Lights Parade 2020(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 2:26 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Click here to watch the Festival of Lights Parade 2020 on Saturday, Dec. 5 at about 5 p.m. from Colorado Springs.

This year’s parade will very different from those of the past due to COVID-19. Tickets for the event have sold out, but the public can still get a sneak peek of the parade by watching the coverage by KKTV 11 News. Video of the parade will be streaming in this article at about 5 p.m. You may need to refresh the article or click here to watch the live stream through our website.

A message about this year’s parade from the Chair for the Festival of Lights Board of Directors, Jeff Wilson:

