WATCH LIVE: Festival of Lights Parade 2020 in Colorado Springs at 5 p.m. on Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Click here to watch the Festival of Lights Parade 2020 on Saturday, Dec. 5 at about 5 p.m. from Colorado Springs.

This year’s parade will very different from those of the past due to COVID-19. Tickets for the event have sold out, but the public can still get a sneak peek of the parade by watching the coverage by KKTV 11 News. Video of the parade will be streaming in this article at about 5 p.m. You may need to refresh the article or click here to watch the live stream through our website.

A message about this year’s parade from the Chair for the Festival of Lights Board of Directors, Jeff Wilson:

“The Festival of Lights Parade is a nonprofit organization, established to ensure that the citizens of the Pikes Peak Region are able to enjoy this wonderful local tradition each December. This year, we are making big changes to be sure we can still safely hold your family’s favorite holiday tradition. We rely heavily on sponsors to help offset many of the costs associated with producing the parade. This year as we pivot to a new type of event, we are turning to you, our community, to assist us in keeping this tradition alive and help enhance the quality of life in our region. Please take a moment to click on the “Donate” button and contribute an amount meaningful to you in order to help sustain this event. With best wishes for a joyous and healthy holiday.”

