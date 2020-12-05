TONIGHT: KKTV streaming 36th Festival of Lights Parade!
Live on KKTV.com and on our Facebook page beginning at 5 p.m.!
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 8:37 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It may look different this year- but the 36th Festival of Lights Parade is still on!
Tickets for the drive through parade experience sold out quickly- but don’t worry! You can stream the event LIVE on out Facebook page and on KKTV.com starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday. You won’t want to miss it.
For more information about this year’s parade, please click here.
