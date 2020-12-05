TONIGHT: KKTV streaming 36th Festival of Lights Parade!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It may look different this year- but the 36th Festival of Lights Parade is still on!

Tickets for the drive through parade experience sold out quickly- but don’t worry! You can stream the event LIVE on out Facebook page and on KKTV.com starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday. You won’t want to miss it.

For more information about this year’s parade, please click here.

