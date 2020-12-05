Strange lights in the sky over Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Phone calls and emails from concerned residents around Colorado Springs poured in tonight. Callers reported a dozens of lights moving through the sky, in a straight line formation.

We’re not under facing an alien-invasion though. They are actually a group of satellites launched into low earth orbit by SpaceX. It’s part of the Starlink Internet Satellite Constellation System.

Starting in May 2019, SpaceX has launched batches of up to 60 satellites at a time with a goal of 1,440 satellites by late April of next year. Those satellites will bring broadband internet access to the entire globe, even in remote areas.

The last launch on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket was November 25th, but that doesn’t mean those are the ones Coloradans saw tonight. There are already nearly 1,000 in orbit to-date. The next launch is scheduled for sometime this month.

