Pueblo PD arrests suspect in stolen car; also has warrant out of Illinois
This happened late Friday night.
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 8:15 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo Police Department says late Friday night they arrested a man in a stolen vehicle- who also has an active warrant out of Illinois.
Around 11 p.m., an officer spotted the suspect in the stolen car from a case the night before. That’s when police say the suspect ran from the vehicle and hid from officers.
A resident in the neighborhood saw the suspect and told officers that he was hiding in a shed. Police say they found the suspect and took him into custody without any incident.
The suspect also has a warrant out of Illinois.
