PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The quest for a 4-peat was not to be. Loveland was too much for Palmer Ridge Friday night. The Bears trailed the entire game, struggling with 6 turnovers.

Loveland completes the perfect 9-0 undefeated season winning a 2nd 4A state title in 3 years.

Loveland has won the 4A football championship, beating Palmer Ridge. #copreps pic.twitter.com/gfX2GG9KsG — CHSAA (@CHSAA) December 5, 2020

