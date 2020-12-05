How the pandemic is impacting Christmas tree sales

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - We’re all spending more time at home right now, and a lot of us are leaning on tradition for a sense of normalcy.

That might be why Christmas tree sales are booming during the pandemic.

If there’s anything we need this year its a little extra Christmas cheer and that’s why people are buying their trees earlier this season.

“Something that’s fresh, and a little bit tall, and a little bit green and I think that’s the guy,” one customer at Rick’s Garden Center in Colorado Springs said admiring a tree.

I think we can all agree that 2020 hasn’t been the best year.

“Everybody’s ready for some joy and happiness,” Michele Edwards said.

Which is why a lot of people are buying Christmas trees earlier and earlier this holiday season

“Everyone is a little more anxious to get a little holiday cheer into their home. So they are buying trees early,” Daniel Hopper, the owner of Rick’s Garden Center explained.

Hopper told 11 NEWS they have less than 100 trees left and this year it’s been harder to keep them in stock.

“There has been a shortage on trees and we haven’t been able to get as many trees this year as we were in past, previous years,” he said.

The Edwards family says this is pretty much the time of year they always hunt for the perfect pine for their home, but this year they may appreciate it a little more

“I see it everywhere. I think everyone is just ready for some peace and joy and positivity,” Michele Edwards said.

“I think people are needing Christmas to come back, the religion, the everything--we need that in our lives,” Phil Edwards added.

“People are actually looking for a little extra little glimmer and a little extra spark. So we are happy to help deliver that,” Hopper said.

The owner adds if you do get a tree early, make sure to keep it watered so it doesn’t dry up by Christmas.

We also got a fresh shipment of houseplants this week! 🎄🪴💚 PS. Today’s email has another great coupon! #ricksgardencenter #shoplocal #supportlocal #coloradosprings #giftideas Posted by Rick's Garden Center on Saturday, December 5, 2020

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.