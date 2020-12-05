Historic Playoff Run ends short for Lamar Football

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A historic season ends one win short for Lamar Football.

Eaton jumped out to a 21-0 lead Friday in the 2A State Championship. Lamar put on an impressive second half comeback led by senior quarterback Zane Rankin, but the comeback finished short.

“It’s a once in a lifetime experience and it’s something I’ll never forget. I am super thankful to have gotten the opportunity to play here and like I said, it’s awesome that I got to come out here with my brothers and get one last crack at it. It didn’t end up the way we wanted it to but we are going to look back and be proud of it.” said Rankin.

Final drive by Lamar falls just short.



Eaton 28, Lamar 21.#copreps pic.twitter.com/RKGATzAaSl — Richie Cozzolino (@RichieCozz) December 4, 2020

