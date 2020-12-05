Advertisement

Governor Polis applauds court ruling in favor of DACA

FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2019, file photo people rally outside the Supreme Court as oral...
FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2019, file photo people rally outside the Supreme Court as oral arguments are heard in the case of President Trump's decision to end the Obama-era, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA), at the Supreme Court in Washington. The Trump administration must accept new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that protects some young immigrants from deportation, a federal judge ruled Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 in vacating a memo from the acting Homeland Security secretary that had suspended it.(Jacquelyn Martin | AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
By KKTV
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 8:50 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Eastern District of New York ruled against a suspension of new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA. The program protects some young immigrants from deportation.

In July, the acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Chad Wolf, issued a memo that suspended DACA for new applications that reduced how long renewals were valid, from two years to one year.

The DACA program was created in 2012 under former president, Barack Obama. It allows people brought to the US as children the temporary right to legally live, study, and work in the States. It also allows “Dreamers” to get driver’s licenses, apply for college, or work legally.

Friday’s court ruling will force the Trump administration to reopen the DACA program to first-time applicants, return the period of protections to two years, and make Advanced Parole available to DACA recipients again without restrictions.

Governor Jared Polis issued a statement following the court ruling announcing his support of the federal court order.

“In Colorado, we respect and value our diverse immigrant community and it’s past time for Washington to take real, meaningful action on a permanent solution for aspiring Americans, many of whom work in key industries and critical occupations such as health care that help Colorado take on our current challenges. I also encourage all eligible Coloradans to apply immediately, for renewal or for new applications. It is important that you take this opportunity to apply for DACA.”

Gov. Polis

Earlier this year, Governor Polis urged the then Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security to automatically extend work authorizations for all DACA recipients whose grants expire this year.

