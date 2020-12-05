Advertisement

Firefighters from 6 towns respond to overnight shed fire in Black Forest

Smoke could reportedly be seen for miles.
Black Forest Fire and Rescue
By Olivia DaRocha
Published: Dec. 5, 2020 at 11:49 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BLACK FOREST, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters from 6 towns responded to an overnight shed fire in Black Forest.

Smoke reportedly could be seen from miles away.

While you were sleeping, crews from Black Forest, Falcon, Wescott, Peyton, Elbert and Larkspur responded to the reports...

Crews from Black Forest, Falcon, Wescott, Peyton, Elbert and Larkspur all responded to 19165 Campbell Road. On scene, crews quickly found a large shed on fire on the property.

The fire was quickly put out and crews remained on scene for hours to monitor hot spots.

No injuries were reported.

