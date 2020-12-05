Firefighters from 6 towns respond to overnight shed fire in Black Forest

BLACK FOREST, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters from 6 towns responded to an overnight shed fire in Black Forest.

Smoke reportedly could be seen from miles away.

While you were sleeping, crews from Black Forest, Falcon, Wescott, Peyton, Elbert and Larkspur responded to the reports... Posted by Black Forest Fire/Rescue on Saturday, December 5, 2020

Crews from Black Forest, Falcon, Wescott, Peyton, Elbert and Larkspur all responded to 19165 Campbell Road. On scene, crews quickly found a large shed on fire on the property.

The fire was quickly put out and crews remained on scene for hours to monitor hot spots.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.