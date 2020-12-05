Advertisement

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office searching for multiple suspects in theft case

By KKTV
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:12 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft case.

On November 17, 2020, between 4:54 AM and 5:03 AM, three people stole tools from an enclosed trailer located behind a business at the 5800 block of Terminal Avenue. That’s near the intersection of Powers Blvd and Galley Rd.

One suspect drove a pickup truck with a camper, and two more arrived in a dark-colored SUV equipped with a hitch-mounted storage system. They likely cut the lock to the trailer and took it with them.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone with information to call the Patrol Tip Line at 719-520-7777 and reference case #20-13266.

