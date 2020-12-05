Advertisement

Crash at PCB mini-golf course kills two children

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 4:01 PM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - UPDATE: According to Panama City Beach police officials, the driver of the Chevy Silverado that struck the children has been identified as Scott Donaldson of Panama City Beach.

Two children died after a vehicle ran into a Panama City Beach mini-golf course on Front Beach Road Friday around 3:30 p.m.

Panama City Beach officials say that a 4-year-old boy and 6-year-old girl were hit by a vehicle while golfing with their parents at the Coconut Creek Family Fun Park. They say the family is from Kentucky.

The eastbound lanes of Front Beach Road are blocked off and officials say the cause of the crash is under investigation.

We’ll continue to update the story as more details become available.

