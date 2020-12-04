Advertisement

Parkview Medical Center seeing influx of COVID-19 patients

Parkview is suspending all visitors in their facilities as they see an influx of COVID-19...
Parkview is suspending all visitors in their facilities as they see an influx of COVID-19 patients(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 11:40 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - According to City officials, Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo had 149 COVID-19 patients in their care on Thursday, and all of their ICU beds were being used.

According to the medical center, they can transfer COVID-19 patients to other UCHealth hospitals within the state if needed. Parkview released a statement saying “We utilize our relationship and partnership with UCHealth to transfer patients when appropriate”.

The hospital released a statement Friday morning suspending all visitors from their facilities since the current Pueblo County COVID-19 positivity rate is over 20%. This will go into effect on Monday, December 7 at 5 a.m.

Parkview will allow for some exceptions if you meet a certain criteria, those include:

End of life – This will be coordinated with staff on the hospital floor. Visitors will be expected to wear a mask.  The visitors must stay in the room for the duration of their stay.  Hand washing upon entering and leaving the room is mandatory.

Labor and Delivery – only one visitor or birthing partner. Visitors will be expected to wear a mask.  The visitors must stay in the room for the duration of their stay.  Hand washing upon entering and leaving the room is mandatory.

Emergency Room - only one visitor with a child only. Visitors will be expected to wear a mask.  The visitors must stay in the room for the duration of their stay.  Hand washing upon entering and leaving the room is mandatory.

Special needs patients may have one parent or adult caretaker in the room.  They will be expected to wear a mask. Hand washing upon entering and leaving the room is mandatory.

If you are showing symptoms of a cold or flu like symptoms, you will not be allowed in Parkview unless you are getting medical care.

Visitors meeting the exception must enter through the main entrance of the hospital on Grand Street. The parking garage will continue to stay open for visitors but the sky bridge will be closed.

All visitors meeting the exception criteria will be scanned for temperatures by Parkview personnel.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect Michael Hughes is accused of shooting at a group of officers standing outside MOD Pizza...
Man arrested after allegedly shooting at group of officers
police
CSPD finds missing child, still searching for stolen car
Chancey Ray Colwell
Man held on a $1 million bond is suspected of firing shots at Colorado officers during a chase through Teller County
"We're running out of time," Local restaurants make final plea from community for support
“We’re running out of time,” Local restaurants make final plea from community for support
Pueblo leaders move forward with 5-star variance.
Possibility of 5-Star variance has local restaurant owner excited

Latest News

Two cars collided at Platte and Circle. Police say the driver of the truck took off.
‘It was instantaneous:’ Victim of fiery hit-and-run speaks out
Suspect picture
No ballots damaged after someone appeared to put on fire paper in ballot box before election
kktv
‘2020 has amped us up;’ Springs Rescue Mission sees higher numbers than ever
police
CSPD finds missing child, still searching for stolen car