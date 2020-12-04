Parkview Medical Center seeing influx of COVID-19 patients

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - According to City officials, Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo had 149 COVID-19 patients in their care on Thursday, and all of their ICU beds were being used.

According to the medical center, they can transfer COVID-19 patients to other UCHealth hospitals within the state if needed. Parkview released a statement saying “We utilize our relationship and partnership with UCHealth to transfer patients when appropriate”.

The hospital released a statement Friday morning suspending all visitors from their facilities since the current Pueblo County COVID-19 positivity rate is over 20%. This will go into effect on Monday, December 7 at 5 a.m.

Parkview will allow for some exceptions if you meet a certain criteria, those include:

End of life – This will be coordinated with staff on the hospital floor. Visitors will be expected to wear a mask. The visitors must stay in the room for the duration of their stay. Hand washing upon entering and leaving the room is mandatory.

Labor and Delivery – only one visitor or birthing partner. Visitors will be expected to wear a mask. The visitors must stay in the room for the duration of their stay. Hand washing upon entering and leaving the room is mandatory.

Emergency Room - only one visitor with a child only. Visitors will be expected to wear a mask. The visitors must stay in the room for the duration of their stay. Hand washing upon entering and leaving the room is mandatory.

Special needs patients may have one parent or adult caretaker in the room. They will be expected to wear a mask. Hand washing upon entering and leaving the room is mandatory.

If you are showing symptoms of a cold or flu like symptoms, you will not be allowed in Parkview unless you are getting medical care.

Visitors meeting the exception must enter through the main entrance of the hospital on Grand Street. The parking garage will continue to stay open for visitors but the sky bridge will be closed.

All visitors meeting the exception criteria will be scanned for temperatures by Parkview personnel.

