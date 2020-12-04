Advertisement

No ballots damaged after someone appeared to put on fire paper in ballot box before election

Suspect picture
Suspect picture(Photo from CSPD)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 10:28 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No ballots were damaged after someone appeared to put an on fire paper in a ballot box before the election.

On October 29th, Colorado Springs officers responded to activity at a ballot box where someone appeared to place an on fire paper in the box. The El Paso County Clerk & Recorders office verified no ballots were damaged.

At the time of this writing, CSPD has not said which ballot box location this happened at.

CSPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. If you have any information, call (719) 444-7000.

