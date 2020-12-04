‘It was instantaneous:’ Victim of fiery hit-and-run speaks out

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 18-year-old Kaitlyn Simpson was driving home from work Wednesday night when a truck smashed into her car, sending it up in flames. The accident happened around 6 pm on Circle and Platte.

“It was just something that happened so quickly. It was instantaneous,” said Kaitlyn.

According to Colorado Springs Police, the driver of the truck failed to stop at a light and slammed into Simpson’s car.

“Once our two cars collided, the airbag came out and hit me in the chest and my face went straight to the steering wheel. The minute I looked up I saw the flames.”

Officers say after the two collided, the driver of the truck ran from the scene, leaving Kaitlyn in the street watching as their cars burned.

“I saw him on the other side of the wreckage and he was yelling at me. He was like ‘are you okay are you good? I’m like ‘yeah I’m good are you good? Get away from the fire.’,” said Kaitlyn. “I turned to go run to it and whenever I turned back around he was gone.”

Kaitlyn suffered a severe concussion and several cuts and bruises from the impact of the crash. She says she’s okay, but still looking for answers from the person who did this.

“I wouldn’t wish what I went through on anyone.”

CSPD is still looking for the driver who is at fault for the crash, but don’t have any leads at the time this article was written. If you have any information call police.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.