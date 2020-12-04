Highway 24 in Falcon reopened after hours while crews battled brush fire
The road was closed in both directions.
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 5:29 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FALCON, Colo. (KKTV) - Highway 24 in Falcon is reopened in both directions after being closed for hours was a crew battled a brush fire early Friday morning.
11 News has a reporter on scene who says she cannot see flames or smoke but says crews do have a large area blocked off.
There is no word yet as to how big the brush fire is.
Check back for more updates.
