Health officials already asking Coloradans to rethink holiday plans

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado health officials are already asking Coloradans to rethink their upcoming Christmas and New Year’s Eve plans.

This plea comes as Colorado- like many other states- is seeing the 3rd wave since the pandemic started, and it’s by far the largest.

In a press conference today, state health officials predicted 1 in 40 Coloradans are currently infected with COVID-19. They add a majority of the people infected are thought to be asymptomatic which could explain why the virus is currently spreading so rapidly.

These numbers are alarming enough for right now- but even more startling for the future of our health care systems.

“More people are still coming into the hospital than are leaving the hospital after recovering from COVID-19. So again, trends really continue to steadily increase and we continue to see a strain on our health care system,” Dr. Rachel Herlihy, the state’s Epidemiologist says.

Numbers from Thanksgiving have not been released yet, but health officials expect that data to be available on Monday. Once that data comes out- they’ll have a better idea as to the impact Thanksgiving had on our state’s cases.

Colorado Department of Transportation says road traffic was down almost 30% on Thanksgiving Day compared to last year. Regardless officials still worry Thanksgiving will show an uptick in data.

For more information on the state’s response to COVID-19 and the cases in your area, please click here.

