CSPD finds stolen car with child inside, child reported safe

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Colorado Springs Police Department says they have found the child who was reported inside the missing vehicle.

Police say the child is safe but they need help finding the vehicle.

We are happy to report the child is safe. We are still asking for your help to locate the vehicle. — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) December 4, 2020

This happened Friday morning at 1021 S Nevada.

Police say the car is a 2012 Black Dodge Durango with a Colorado license plate and black tinted windows. Police say the license plate is CO 838QDF. Police say there is a trout fishing sticker on the back window.

IF YOU SEE THE CAR- DO NOT APPROACH. CALL 911 IMMEDIATELY. THE SUSPECT IS UNKNOWN AT THIS TIME.

