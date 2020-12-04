Advertisement

‘2020 has amped us up;’ Springs Rescue Mission sees higher numbers than ever

Just one more group the pandemic has severely impacted.
By Olivia DaRocha
Published: Dec. 4, 2020 at 10:15 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Springs Rescue Mission says the pandemic has made their mission in 2020... one like no other.

Right in our backyard, the Springs Rescue Mission provides critically needed food, shelter, clothing and additional services to anyone who needs it. This includes those experiencing homelessness, poverty and addiction.

In 2019, the SRM provided over 204,000 meals. And they say that number has significantly skyrocketed in 2020.

“Particularly when everything shut down we saw our daytime numbers nearly DOUBLE because there were no places for people to go that were experiencing homelessness during the day,” Travis Williams, the Chief Development Officer, tells 11 News Reporter Olivia DaRocha.

Williams adds this is work they are here to do, but they can’t do it alone. He adds the community has stepped up and helped tremendously- but there’s still more to do.

The Springs Rescue Mission says canned food items are always needed- especially around the holiday season.

In addition: blankets or any cold weather gear is key to helping those experiencing homelessness get through the frigid nights ahead.

And if you have the means- monetary donations are always welcomed and greatly appreciated. Travis Williams says even just $5 can do so much for so many; in such unsettling times.

“When this pandemic came, we didn’t know what it was going to look like. so many have stepped up. we often talk about loving bigger at the rescue mission and so many in this community have loved really big even in challenging times,” Williams adds.

For more information about the Springs Rescue Mission and how you can help, please click here.

