“We’re running out of time,” Local restaurants make final plea from community for support

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Mark Henry was brutally honest in his final ditch effort to get drum up business for Happy Belly Tacos on the east side of Colorado Springs.

He posted to Facebook, saying “We have reached a point based on our calculations where the decision moving forward needs to be one, where we are faced with the reality of continuing to operate on a shoestring budget or closing our doors with the possibility of reopening being grim.” This comes after indoor dining was closed because of current COVID-19 restrictions.

When 11 News viewers reached out to our station, we went to talk to Henry about the situation many local restaurants are finding themselves in right now.

“You know I have got three little girls at home,” Henry explained. “And I wanted to show them what’s possible if you put your mind to something and how to be a productive member of society and grow the community that you love.”

“Now they’re listening to me war plan and figure out how to make it and go to work everyday and come home depressed and stressed,” Henry said with tears in his eyes.

He told 11 News reporter Spencer Wilson part of the problem is watching his bank account, while trying to provide for his staff and family...but not having answers when they ask him what is next.

“We are running out of those answers...and we are running out of time.”

Henry says it could be just days before he and his co-owner are forced to close up shop at one, or more of their owned restaurants, including Rooster’s House of Ramen downtown and The Wobbly Olive.

“The time is short and the time is now to act. Otherwise the scene is going to be much different the next time around,” Henry warned.

