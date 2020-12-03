UCHealth Chief Medical Officer on COVID surge: “this is real”

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Doctors are once again sounding the alarm because they continue to see a surge in patients.

Right now in Colorado Springs there are 150 COVID patients at UCHealth Hospitals in the Pikes Peak Region, and that number continues to climb.

The Chief Medical Officer for Memorial Hospital Central and Memorial Hospital North, Dr. David Steinbruner, says they can get creative to get more beds if needed, but there is a nursing shortage and the surge of patients is making it harder and harder to keep up.

The day before Thanksgiving there were 125 COVID patients in UCHealth hospitals locally, as of Thrusday that number is already at 150. The hospital says that 14 to 25 percent of their patients in the hospital are COVID patients.

When it comes to ventilators, the hospital says it is seeing younger patients like those in their 30s and 40s who are on ventilators -- but most are older.

The hospital also told 11 NEWS it is already started cutting back on non-emergency surgeries to keep up.

What’s worse is the hospital doesn’t see an end in sight, with Thanksgiving passed and now the winter holidays coming up.

“Remember, we’re looking at almost like a tidal wave. The earthquake happens in the past, and then the wave hits us. And so what we’re seeing essentially is the interactions that people have that spread the virus and then the ramifications of that after that. So it does take a tremendous toll,” Dr. Steinbruner said.

The hospital adds healthcare workers are already mentally and physically exhausted, and people need to start taking the pandemic seriously.

“This is very real, and the implications for us--ignoring the very simple steps that we can take trying to stop the spread of it is that more and more people will die,” Dr. Steinbruner said. “And we will get to a point where we will not be able to take care of the people that we could potentially take care of because we will not have the resources, and at the end of the day when that happens you can look at yourself and understand that you had taken that approach were part of the reason that we got there.”

Doctors say you can help control the surge: wear a mask, wash your hands and socially distance.

