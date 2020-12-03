Advertisement

The largest wildfire in Colorado history is now 100 percent contained

Photo of crews battling the Cameron Peak Fire 10/18/20.
Photo of crews battling the Cameron Peak Fire 10/18/20.(@CameronPeakFire/Facebook)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 7:58 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The largest wildfire in Colorado’s history is 100 percent contained as of Wednesday night.

The official Cameron Peak Fire Facebook page posted the update at about 7 p.m.

“After 112 days, we are happy to share that the Cameron Peak Fire is 100% contained,” the post reads. “We have all traveled a long road together; this evening, we breathe a collective sigh of relief with you. Rest well tonight.”

The blaze was reported on Aug. 13 on the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests near Cameron Pass and Chambers Lake. It became the largest wildfire in state history in mid-October.

According to the latest report, the fire scorched about 208,913 acres.

Colorado’s second-largest wildfire was fully contained just a day prior. The East Troublesome Fire burned about 193,000 acres in Grand County.

