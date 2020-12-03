Advertisement

Police activity near a Walmart south of Colorado Springs, avoid the area

KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.
KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 9:47 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities flooded an area south of Colorado Springs near a Walmart Wednesday night.

The incident started at about 9:30 p.m. and spanned an area from S. Academy and Venetucci Boulevard to S. Academy and B Street.

11 News has multiple calls out to law enforcement agencies as we work to gather more information on what is going on. As of 9:40 p.m. the only information we could share from authorities is that civilians are asked to avoid the area. Fountain Police is likely the lead agency in this incident.

This is a developing story and as more information becomes available this article will be updated.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers line up at the COVID-19 testing site at the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs
El Paso County Health Department to Thanksgiving travelers: ’You most likely had exposure to COVID’
Photo courtesy: MGN
Colorado begins issuing $375 stimulus payments to residents hardest-hit by pandemic
Suspected DUI crash in Colorado Springs 12/1/20.
At least 1 person seriously injured after suspected DUI crash in Colorado Springs Tuesday night
MGN Image
Multiple inmates in Colorado passed away this week after showing symptoms of COVID-19
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle

Latest News

Chancey Ray Colwell
Man held on a $1 million bond is suspected of firing shots at Colorado officers during a chase through Teller County
Photo of crews battling the Cameron Peak Fire 10/18/20.
The largest wildfire in Colorado history is now 100 percent contained
Paint Mines in El Paso County, Colorado.
El Paso County installing fencing signs to protect Paint Mines park from visiting hordes
Hit-and-run crash in Colorado Springs along Platte Ave. on 12/2/20.
Hit-and-run crash in Colorado Springs under investigation, truck caught fire as driver fled the scene