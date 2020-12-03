Pledge not to drink and drive and get the ’Gift of Lyft’

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) - CDOT is teaming up with ride-share company Lyft to give Coloradans even more incentive not to drink and drive.

CDOT is offering $10,000 in Lyft credits to Coloradans who pledge not to drive impaired.

How it works: every Thursday in December, 200 ride credits will be made available in a designated city on a first-come, first-serve basis for anyone who signed the “Gift of Lyft” pledge. Those cities and dates are:

Thursday, Dec. 3: Denver

Thursday, Dec. 10: Colorado Springs

Thursday, Dec. 17: Thornton

Thursday, Dec. 24: Denver

Thursday, Dec. 31: Colorado Springs

The reason these three cities were chosen over other locales in Colorado is that they have the unfortunate distinction of being the cities where DUI fatalities were highest last year.

Colorado as a whole is struggling more with alcohol during the pandemic, CDOT said. As of the 1st of November, traffic fatalities involving a drunk driver are up 14 percent over last year despite less traffic on the roads. Alcohol use is up all over the country, with the average number of drinks consumed per day up 27 percent and binge drinking up 26 percent; CDOT says the biggest increases are seen in western states such as Colorado.

Friday marks the start of CDOT’s annual “Heat is On” holiday DUI enforcement period. The enforcement period runs through Dec. 14 and will involve more than 80 law enforcement agencies, which will be increasing patrols specifically to catch drunk drivers.

“The holidays should be a memorable time for our community, but not because it marks the loss of a loved one due to an impaired driving crash,” said Chief Matthew Packard, Colorado State Patrol. “We will be actively looking for people who fail to plan for a sober ride after using drugs or alcohol.”

