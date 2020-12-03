Advertisement

Hit-and-run crash in Colorado Springs under investigation, truck caught fire as driver fled the scene

Hit-and-run crash in Colorado Springs along Platte Ave. on 12/2/20.
Hit-and-run crash in Colorado Springs along Platte Ave. on 12/2/20.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 6:33 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious hit-and-run crash closed down part of a busy roadway in Colorado Springs Wednesday night.

Just after 6 at night eastbound Platte Avenue and southbound Circle were closed for the investigation. At about 6:35 p.m. police tweeted the entire intersection was closed. The area is in the Knob Hill neighborhood just to the west of N. Academy Boulevard.

According to police at the scene, a truck driver failed to stop and slammed into a car. The truck driver then ran from the scene as the truck caught fire.

The driver of the smaller car was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash.

