Hit-and-run crash in Colorado Springs under investigation, truck caught fire as driver fled the scene

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious hit-and-run crash closed down part of a busy roadway in Colorado Springs Wednesday night.

Just after 6 at night eastbound Platte Avenue and southbound Circle were closed for the investigation. At about 6:35 p.m. police tweeted the entire intersection was closed. The area is in the Knob Hill neighborhood just to the west of N. Academy Boulevard.

According to police at the scene, a truck driver failed to stop and slammed into a car. The truck driver then ran from the scene as the truck caught fire.

The driver of the smaller car was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

@CSPDPIO Please avoid area of Platte Ave and Circle Dr. Intersection closed in all directions due to traffic accident. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) December 3, 2020

