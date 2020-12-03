Man held on a $1 million bond is suspected of firing shots at Colorado officers during a chase through Teller County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is being held in the Teller County jail on a $1,000,000 bond as he’s suspected of leading authorities on a chase through Teller County while firing shots at officers.

The incident happened on Nov. 21 at about 9:30 p.m. when the Teller County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a pursuit the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office was involved in. An armed fugitive with five felony warrants was in a vehicle traveling on Shelf Road close to Cripple Creek.

“Numerous TCSO deputies responded to assist,” Commander Greg Couch with the Teller County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a release sent out on Wednesday. “While deputies and officers with the Cripple Creek Police Department and Colorado Division of Gaming were able to prevent the fleeing suspect from entering a highly populated area, the pursuit continued into the Town of Victor with the suspect firing several rounds toward pursuing deputies and officers.”

The suspect reportedly crashed at Skaguay Reservoir and then tried to escape on foot. He was located in a remote cabin the next day at 1 in the afternoon when someone noticed smoke coming from a remote cabin. There was a short foot chase before he was taken into custody. The suspect had a loaded .45 caliber pistol in his waistband.

The suspect was identified as 36-year-old Chancey Ray Colwell. According to online court records, Colwell was wanted out of Fremont County on several charges including first-degree assault with a deadly weapon.

The new charges Colwell is facing include:

-First Degree Attempted Murder of a Police Officer, three counts, a felony two

-Assault in the First Degree, three counts, a felony three

-First Degree Criminal Trespass, a felony five

-Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, a drug felony four

-Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender, a felony five

-Violation of a Protection Order, a misdemeanor two

-Resisting Arrest, a misdemeanor two

-Reckless Endangerment, a misdemeanor three

-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a drug petty offense

“This situation exemplifies the dangerous fleeing felons that law enforcement is tasked to take into custody at great risk to their person on a regular basis,” Commander Couch added in his release. “The Teller County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank our partners, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Cripple Creek Police Department, Canon City Police Department, and Colorado Division of Gaming. Working in many remote areas, TCSO deputies routinely encounter fugitives who don’t want to be captured. Our deputies are brave men and women and always rise to the call to fight crime and hold those accountable for their actions. Everyone involved in this incident is to be commended for bravery and tenacity.”

