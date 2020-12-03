Advertisement

El Paso County installing fencing signs to protect Paint Mines park from visiting hordes

Paint Mines in El Paso County, Colorado.
Paint Mines in El Paso County, Colorado.(Spencer Wilson/KKTV)
By Mary Shinn
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 7:34 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (The Gazette) - Visitors could be deterred from crawling all over the fragile rock formations at the Paint Mines Interpretive Park after El Paso County installs fencing and signs in coming months.

The Paint Mines park in eastern El Paso County has seen a serious uptick in visitors in the last year and with it has come a rise in vandalism and rogue trips up the colorful walls and hoodoos. The county removed spray-painted graffiti on two occasions earlier this year and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office had reports of people carving names into the rock in August.

Located near Calhan east of Colorado Springs, the park consists of 4 miles of trails that rise over 500 feet in elevation, according to the tourist website visitcos.com. It covers 750 acres, containing grassland and geological formations of hoodoos, colored clay and sandstone-capped spires. The site is protected by law because of the fragile environment, as well as the geological and archaeological significance of the artifacts, rocks, animals and plants, the website states.

The county does not have a count of how much visitation has risen, but county Landscape Architect Greg Stachon said he believes its been driven by the pandemic and its popularity on travel and social media sites. In September, the park was featured by National Geographic and more than 17,000 posts on Instagram have been tagged “#paintmines.” Many of the people in the Instagram photos are pictured sitting, standing, leaning or crawling on the rocks.

