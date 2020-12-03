Demolition of Heroes Academy in Pueblo is almost complete

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The demolition process for Heroes K-8 Academy in District 60 in Pueblo is almost finished according to district officials. This project was funded by a $218 million dollar bond initiative passed in November 2019.

The bond measure allows for eleven schools within the City of Pueblo to get much need repairs. A total of four new schools will be built within the district. Click here for a full report on the bond initiative.

Heroes is using just under two million dollars of the bond to fund the demolition process, the rest is going to other schools in the district. Some of those projects include electrical replacements, fixing roofs, sidewalks, and fences.

Bob Lawson, the executive director of facilities and construction management for D-60 says they are currently working on many projects and hope to do even more. “Every item that was promoted during the bond campaign, we are going to complete as it was listed and hopefully will be able to even do more” says Lawson.

According to the district the school was closed because of asbestos and electrical issues. The school has not been used for the past year, and students who went here had to move to other schools in the district.

The school was built back in 1954 and was formerly known as Freed Middle School. This building is the first vacant school within district 60 to be demolished in 30 years.

The demolition of the school began on October 8, 2020, and will reportedly be finished by the end of the year.

A former student of Heroes Academy and member of D-60′s citizen bond committee, Mike Donnell says this project needed to be done. “”It makes common sense that what we’re seeing behind us should happen. What goes up here in the future who knows or when. You have to remember the student population in the city is what drives the decision on how many classrooms and how many buildings we need. So a lot of what comes in the future will be driven by the student population” says Donnell.

The land on which the school sat will be retained by the district as a potential site for a new school in the future.

The district knows this school means a lot to the people of Pueblo, and they want to give back. They are giving away some of the bricks that were used to build the school. All you have to do is call H.W. Houston Construction at (719)-544-2791 and ask for one!

