CO lawmakers pass $300 million worth of COVID-19 relief bills

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - State lawmakers approved more than 290 million dollars to help Coloradans impacted by COVID.

The special session started on Monday and wrapped up Wednesday. A lot happened in those three days.

Governor Jared Polis spoke Wednesday afternoon and says the bipartisan work will help Coloradans get through the challenging months ahead.

One of them is the COVID-19 Relief Small And Minority Businesses Arts Organizations Bill which gives $57 million to small business owners. The largest chunk of that--$37 million would go directly to small businesses that are operating under capacity restrictions like restaurants and retail stores. Once its signed, businesses could see that money within a few weeks.

We are still working to learn just how much small businesses will get, but one owner tells 11 NEWS anything helps.

”Oh, any help that small businesses can get is a fantastic thing,” Peri Bolts, the co-owner Eclectic CO said. “We’re really thankful that our state is focusing on that and not having to wait on anything happening at the federal level.”

The money from the state will help, but business owners say you can help too.

“Shopping local right now makes so much of a difference,” Bolts added. “If you’re going to spend money for presents for Christmas or for gift cards--I’m really focusing on that hyper-local aspect is so important. Even if your family doesn’t live here, get them a gift card. They can shop online or vice versa if your family lives elsewhere and you live here, ask them to get you a gift card, things like that.”

In a remote press conference, Gov. Jared Polis praised the work done by lawmakers.

“Being able to not only to get through it but be immensely productive on urgent matters that the people of Colorado need, it really just speaks to the strong character and abilities of the men and women and the people Colorado elected on both sides of the aisle serve under the golden dome,” Gov. Polis said.

The bills will be sent to the governor and he is expected to sign them in the next few days.

Click here to learn more about the bills passed.

