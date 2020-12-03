Advertisement

California boy, 11, fatally shoots self during online class

Deputies were called to the 11-year-old boy's home, where they found him with a self-inflicted...
Deputies were called to the 11-year-old boy's home, where they found him with a self-inflicted head wound. He died at a hospital.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 3:28 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODBRIDGE, Calif. (AP) - An 11-year-old California boy has died after shooting himself during a Zoom distance-learning class while his microphone and camera were off.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home in Woodbridge Wednesday morning and found the boy with a self-inflicted head wound. He died at a hospital.

Deputies told KOVR-TV that the boy’s microphone and camera were off when he shot himself during a sixth-grade Zoom class.

The Woodbridge Elementary School student’s name and other details weren’t immediately released.

The school district is offering counseling and bereavement support to staff and students.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy: MGN
Colorado begins issuing $375 stimulus payments to residents hardest-hit by pandemic
Police activity at a Fountain Walmart on 12/2/20.
Police activity near a Walmart south of Colorado Springs Wednesday night
Colorado Springs shooting investigation. The shooting happened on 11/28, this photo is from...
2 people, including a teenager, killed in the North Gate area of Colorado Springs
Suspected DUI crash in Colorado Springs 12/1/20.
At least 1 person seriously injured after suspected DUI crash in Colorado Springs Tuesday night
Hit-and-run crash in Colorado Springs along Platte Ave. on 12/2/20.
Hit-and-run crash in Colorado Springs under investigation, truck caught fire as driver fled the scene

Latest News

Frustrated by the latest restrictions, the bar owners decided to declare the buidling an...
Protests held outside NY bar after owner arrested for defying COVID-19 restrictions
Despite vaccine progress, health officials are warning December, January and February may be...
With record COVID-19 hospitalizations, deaths, health experts warn against holiday travel
Starting a warmer trend
Nice trend ahead
Anton Solorio, 5, died and three family members suffered minor injuries when their minivan was...
Boy, 5, killed in train crash as Calif. family waited to see Christmas display