Bowlen daughters issue statement on Broncos, want to “restore the franchise”

As the Denver Broncos trend towards their fourth straight losing season, one of the daughters of late owner Pat Bowlen is speaking up about the future of the team.

“My father, Pat Bowlen, would never have accepted the team’s current state,” Beth Bowlen Wallace said in a statement Wednesday. Bowlen Wallace suggested the only way to “restore the franchise” would be to transition to new ownership of the Broncos.

Beth Bowlen Wallace and her sister Amie Klemmer are in the midst of a highly publicized lawsuit against the Pat Bowlen Trust, a three-person board tasked with running the franchise while a long-term decision on ownership is made. Pat Bowlen set up the trust in the years before his death from Alzheimer’s disease in 2019. Earlier in the week, the trial between the sisters and the trust was delayed until July 2021 in Arapahoe County.

The Denver Broncos are 4-7 in 2020, and are nearly guaranteed to miss the playoffs for the fifth straight season.

Below is the full statement from Beth Bowlen Wallace:

“My sister, Amie, my uncle, John Bowlen and I have had the privilege, along with all fans that bleed orange and blue, of seeing what a winning team looks like. Watching these past few seasons has been extremely painful and we continue to see no other way to restore the franchise but through a transition of ownership of the Denver Broncos.

“My father, Pat Bowlen, would never have accepted the team’s current state. Fortunately, my father’s legacy as one of the NFL’s greatest owners has been solidified at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. We will forever reflect on the over 30 years of ownership that got him there with great pride. Our desire for this team to be restored to its winning ways and see more Super Bowl championships for Broncos country. We have been committed to and will continue to pursue resolutions on all issues in order to ensure a smooth and timely transition.

“We are hopeful that the current leadership agrees that this is in the best interests of the Denver Broncos and most importantly, it is in the best interests of our incredibly loyal fans, my father’s legacy and the Bowlen family.”

