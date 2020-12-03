Advertisement

Artist spreads holiday cheer with garage mural of Santa, the Grinch

By WJAR Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2020 at 12:53 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) - An artist from Rhode Island used spray paint to create an elaborate holiday mural featuring the Grinch and Santa Claus to lift spirits amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Paul Morse absolutely adores art, and this holiday season, he’s hoping to spread cheer with his Christmas display. As a kid, he learned graffiti and had some run-ins with the law, but he now only does commission work and loves to spray paint.

“It’s fun, man. I enjoy it,” he said. “I love it. It’s kind of self-expression.”

Recently, he masterminded a mural on his elderly neighbor’s garage in East Providence, Rhode Island, to make kids in the neighborhood smile. He painted the Grinch, Santa, Frosty the Snowman and a 2020 graphic with a mask.

“With the COVID, they gotta go for the walks, so they come up the street and all stop right there. They come down and take pictures because I’m always changing it,” Morse said.

He also painted the garage for Halloween.

“People drive by. They stop while I’m painting… And people come by, ‘Hey, can we take a picture in front of it?’” Morse said.

After Morse learned some students at surrounding schools are intrigued by his art, he offered to give them classes for free. He says giving kids a sense of self is what he hopes to do.

Copyright 2020 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers line up at the COVID-19 testing site at the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs
El Paso County Health Department to Thanksgiving travelers: ’You most likely had exposure to COVID’
Photo courtesy: MGN
Colorado begins issuing $375 stimulus payments to residents hardest-hit by pandemic
Suspected DUI crash in Colorado Springs 12/1/20.
At least 1 person seriously injured after suspected DUI crash in Colorado Springs Tuesday night
MGN Image
Multiple inmates in Colorado passed away this week after showing symptoms of COVID-19
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle

Latest News

The artist says he hopes to make the neighborhood kids smile and give them a sense of self.
Spray-painted Christmas display brings joy to Rhode Island neighborhood
Police activity at a Fountain Walmart on 12/2/20.
Police activity near a Walmart south of Colorado Springs Wednesday night
Former presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and George W. Bush have all agreed to get the...
Former presidents volunteer to get coronavirus vaccine
Chancey Ray Colwell
Man held on a $1 million bond is suspected of firing shots at Colorado officers during a chase through Teller County