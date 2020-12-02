Save lives this holiday season by giving blood, platelets or COVID-19 plasma

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - You can still safely save lives this holiday season during the pandemic by giving blood, platelets or COVID-19 plasma.

Vitalant, a blood service provider across the nation, is asking donors of all ages who feel healthy and meet eligibility requirements to donate in the coming weeks. You can still donate even if you had COVID-19, as long as you have been symptom-free for 28 days.

“Donating blood is one of the things that you can do right now. There are so many limitations on our everyday activities. It’s an activity that you and your family can do together to give back, to give thanks for your own good health,” said Liz Lambert of Vitalant.

Those who have recovered from COVID-19 may have convalescent plasma, which can help patients currently battling the virus. Vitalant says the need for those convalescent plasma donations has reached emergency levels.

According to a press release, Vitalant tests all blood and platelet donations for COVID-19 antibodies —and informs donors of the results—to find potential donors who could give convalescent plasma. Donors whose blood tests positive for antibodies can help a COVID-19 patient with their plasma while their other blood components could help additional patients.

Thousands of blood drives have been cancelled this year due to the pandemic. Yet, the patient need continues.

“When an emergency arises, it’s too late to ask somebody to donate, to help that person in need. Staying ahead of the supply is incumbent on ensuring that we have enough blood to go around to meet every patient need,” said Lambert.

Vitalant recommends scheduling an appointment to donate. There is a Vitalant Donation Center in Colorado Springs at 3670 Austin Bluffs Parkway, Suite 110.

