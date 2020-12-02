Royal Gorge Route Railroad says 3 employees tested positive for COVID-19; some guests may have been exposed

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Anyone who rode the Royal Gorge Route Railroad (RGRR) between Nov. 18-20 may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The Royal Gorge Route Railroad (RGRR) alerted the public Wednesday that three of its employees were positive for the virus. Those who visited RGRR during the aforementioned dates are advised to reach out to their local public health office for testing and guidance.

“We strive to keep everyone safe and healthy, and we aim for zero transmission,” said Mark Greksa, owner of the train. “We are proud of our staff and grateful to our guests for following COVID guidelines. There are inherent risks in riding our train and in life -- we will continue to do our very best to follow and continuously improve upon our safety protocols.”

RGRR said it is adhering to CDC, state and county COVID-19 protocols, and that it is working with the Fremont County Department of Public Health to further enhance those protocols wherever possible. Current protocols in place include:

- Employee temperature checks taken and logged before every shift

- All employees wear masks while on the job.

- All parties are spaced 6 feet or more apart inside train cars, which function as rolling restaurants.

- All guests wear masks when not seated at their table.

- Use of disposable dishware and no tablecloths.

- Heightened sanitation before, during and following all train runs on all train cars, throughout the Santa Fe Depot and the gift shop.

- Hand sanitizer stations in the train station and aboard every train car.

- All staff and guests are instructed to remain home if they exhibit COVID-like symptoms, have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID, or have tested positive for COVID themselves.

The railroad says since reopening May 23, more than 80,000 people have ridden the train safely. The train is currently operating at 25 percent and remains on its published schedule despite the three positive tests.

