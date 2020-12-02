Pandemic likely to blame for rising divorce rates

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The coronavirus is a likely culprit in rising divorce rates, one study suggests.

Psychology Today cited a study that found a 34 percent increase in divorce filings from summer 2019 to summer 2020. A Colorado Springs counselor says that unfortunately, that’s not surprising.

“If we are busy going to work, have the kids, we have all these things ... we don’t have to worry about our issues. But, when those things are taken away, in the midst of a pandemic and quarantine, we can’t run away from those issues, we have to confront them, otherwise they will blow up,” explains Dr. Mark Mayfield with Mayfield Counseling.

The study also found couples married less than five years were most likely to part. Data also shows marriages took the hit quick, with a rise in people seeking divorce agreements being noticed just three weeks into the spring shutdown at the pandemic’s onset in the United States.

Mayfield shared advice for couples, saying it’s important to take personal time, even if under the same roof often.

“Spend some time to yourself. Watch a movie you enjoy. Don’t put the pressure on that you have to be ‘on’ for your partner all the time, and you need to communicate that.”

He also says new financial struggles brought on by the pandemic could be contributing to divorces. He says couples should consider counseling if feeling overwhelmed. Many counselors are offering video appointments.

