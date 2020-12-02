MISSING: Statewide alert issued for an at-risk man in Colorado, suffers from a cognitive impairment and could be driving

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide alert for a missing at-risk man Wednesday afternoon.

The alert was shared soon after 2:30 p.m. for 83-year-old Evan Melby. Melby reportedly suffers from a cognitive impairment and needs medication. Melby was last seen in the Mesa area of San Luis in Costilla County. He may be traveling in a 2006 Ford Expedition, white in color with Colorado license plate EVAN1.

Call 911 if seen or the Costilla County Sheriff’s Office with more information at 719-672-0673.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.