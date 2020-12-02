Advertisement

MISSING: Statewide alert issued for an at-risk man in Colorado, suffers from a cognitive impairment and could be driving

Evan Melby
Evan Melby(CBI)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 2:53 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide alert for a missing at-risk man Wednesday afternoon.

The alert was shared soon after 2:30 p.m. for 83-year-old Evan Melby. Melby reportedly suffers from a cognitive impairment and needs medication. Melby was last seen in the Mesa area of San Luis in Costilla County. He may be traveling in a 2006 Ford Expedition, white in color with Colorado license plate EVAN1.

Call 911 if seen or the Costilla County Sheriff’s Office with more information at 719-672-0673.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers line up at the COVID-19 testing site at the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs
El Paso County Health Department to Thanksgiving travelers: ’You most likely had exposure to COVID’
Photo courtesy: MGN
Colorado begins issuing $375 stimulus payments to residents hardest-hit by pandemic
MGN Image
Multiple inmates in Colorado passed away this week after showing symptoms of COVID-19
Suspected DUI crash in Colorado Springs 12/1/20.
At least 1 person seriously injured after suspected DUI crash in Colorado Springs Tuesday night
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle

Latest News

Breaking News Center
WATCH LIVE: Governor Jared Polis talks about the special legislative session for COVID-19 relief
Robert Dear at a 2015 hearing.
Federal prosecutors won’t seek death penalty in Planned Parenthood shooting
Midday weather 12.2.20
Brutally cold today
Vitalant donations
Save lives this holiday season by giving blood, platelets or COVID-19 plasma