Advertisement

Lon Adams, Slim Jim jerky recipe creator, dies of COVID-19

Alonzo “Lon” T. Adams II, the man who created the formula for Slim Jim beef jerky sticks, has...
Alonzo “Lon” T. Adams II, the man who created the formula for Slim Jim beef jerky sticks, has died from complications of COVID-19.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2020 at 1:47 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Alonzo “Lon” T. Adams II, the man who created the formula for Slim Jim beef jerky sticks, has died from complications of COVID-19. He was 95.

Lynn Barrow of Brown-Wynne Funeral Home in Raleigh, North Carolina, confirmed Wednesday that Adams died on Nov. 28. A graveside funeral service was held Wednesday, Barrow said.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports Adams was a World War II veteran who survived the Battle of the Bulge despite being shot in the head.

While Slim Jims were first created in 1928, the current formula is Adams’ work. It was described by The New York Times in 1996 as a lengthy process that calls for processed ground beef, chicken meat and other parts, along with a range of spices and chemicals. Adams worked on the jerky recipe for more than 20 years at GoodMark Foods in Garner, North Carolina, from 1968 until his retirement in 1991.

Food processor Conagra Brands bought GoodMark Foods in 1998.

Adams is survived by two children and three grandchildren.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers line up at the COVID-19 testing site at the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs
El Paso County Health Department to Thanksgiving travelers: ’You most likely had exposure to COVID’
Photo courtesy: MGN
Colorado begins issuing $375 stimulus payments to residents hardest-hit by pandemic
MGN Image
Multiple inmates in Colorado passed away this week after showing symptoms of COVID-19
Suspected DUI crash in Colorado Springs 12/1/20.
At least 1 person seriously injured after suspected DUI crash in Colorado Springs Tuesday night
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle

Latest News

A New Mexico Christmas tree lot is offering 'pay what you can' Christmas trees and will give...
New Mexico Christmas tree lot to give proceeds to local businesses
Breaking News Center
WATCH LIVE: Governor Jared Polis talks about the special legislative session for COVID-19 relief
Evan Melby
MISSING: Statewide alert issued for an at-risk man in Colorado, suffers from a cognitive impairment and could be driving
In this Nov. 24, 2020, file photo, registered nurse Chrissie Burkhiser puts on personal...
Nurses wanted: Swamped hospitals scramble for pandemic help
Rep.-elect Pat Fallon discusses his concerns about the balance of power in Congress
Rep.-elect Pat Fallon (R-TX) discusses his concerns about the balance of power in Congress