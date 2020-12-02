Federal prosecutors won’t seek death penalty in Planned Parenthood shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Federal prosecutors say they will not be seeking the death penalty against the self-proclaimed Planned Parenthood shooter.

U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn submitted a one-sentence notice Wednesday on the decision. He did not elaborate on the reason why.

Robert Dear is accused of driving two hours from the town of Hartsel to the Planned Parenthood on Centennial Boulevard on Nov. 27, 2015 with the intention of “waging war” on the clinic. Once there, he allegedly shot at the people parked next to his truck and then forced his way into the clinic; for the next five hours, the accused allegedly traded fire with police while barricading himself inside the building. When the suspect was finally detained, an Iraq War veteran, a young mother from Hawaii, and a UCCS police officer were dead and nine others including four law enforcement officers were wounded. Authorities said the gunman fired 198 bullets during the attack and tried to cause an explosion with a propane tank he had hauled to the site.

Despite openly admitting to the shooting, his case languished in court for years as he repeatedly was found incompetent to stand trial. Late last year the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado formally indicted him on 68 counts. The 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said they “fully supported” the federal indictment, and that the federal case was separate from the state case.

Dear’s next competency hearing is planned for Dec. 4.

