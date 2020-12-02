Do you know about Digital ID in Colorado? State troopers and some bars are now accepting the mobile app as proof of identity

(KKTV) - How often do you misplace or forget your driver’s license? Or maybe you have a toddler who just got done ripping your wallet apart and you didn’t realize that little angel of yours put your ID in the garbage disposal.

As of Nov. 30, troopers across Colorado are now accepting the “Digital ID” with full adoption expected to be complete by Dec. 31. The Colorado State Patrol isn’t the only organization accepting the digital form of ID, more than 300 restaurants, bars, businesses and state agencies have joined the “myColorado Partner Program,” and are already accepting the Colorado Digital ID. There is a map at the bottom of this article of organizations that accept the Digital ID.

The Colorado State Patrol is however the only law enforcement agency currently accepting Digital ID.

WHAT IS THE COLORADO DIGITAL ID?

You can set up your Digtal ID through the myColorado Mobile App available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. The contactless Colorado Digital ID available in the myColorado app allows you to create a secure electronic version of your driver license or state identification (ID) card on your smartphone for proof of identification, age, and address within the state. You may also store digital vehicle registrations and proof of insurance in the app Wallet! The digital ID does not replace your physical ID, residents should still always carry their physical driver license or state identification cards wherever they go.

One of the big advantages of the digital ID, is a trooper doesn’t have to handle a resident’s physical ID during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When we first heard of the Colorado Digital ID, we immediately recognized the benefits it could have in protecting our state troopers. Anything we can do to reduce the length of time spent on the roadside increases safety,” said Col. Matthew Packard, Colorado State Patrol. “The global pandemic introduces a whole new dimension of health and safety concerns for both troopers and our residents. Eliminating the need to handle a physical ID while on the road is one way to reduce exposure to the virus.”

More than 20 police departments and sheriff’s offices around the state have already expressed interest in testing the Digital ID with their equipment starting in January 2021.

