Colorado begins issuing $375 stimulus payments to residents hardest-hit by pandemic

DENVER (KKTV) - Eligible Coloradans will soon have a little extra cash thanks to the state government.

The state has begun issuing one-time $375 stimulus payments to residents needing the most financial help, the governor’s office announced Wednesday morning.

“Whether you’ve suffered from the virus itself, faced economic struggles, or felt the mental toll -- no one is left unscathed by this pandemic. This direct cash payment will help cover rent or put food on the table for over 400,000 Coloradans who have struggled, but we know that Colorado or any state can only do so much, and national help is urgently needed,” said Gov. Jared Polis. “I’m thankful for the partnership of legislative leadership and the legislature’s efforts this week to provide real relief to Coloradans and our small businesses. We see light at the end of the tunnel with news of a vaccine, but the consequences of this pandemic will be far lingering if Washington fails to act.”

As outlined by Polis when he first announced the plan in October, any Coloradan who was eligible to receive between $25 and $500 in weekly unemployment insurance benefits between March 15 and Oct. 24 qualifies for this stimulus payment. That includes residents who received payments from the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), or other similar programs. The state says all eligible claimants will receive an email or call from the Colorado Labor Department.

The only action claimants need to take is logging into their benefits account to make sure their selected payment method and address are up to date.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.