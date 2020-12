COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are asking the public to keep their eyes out for a missing 12-year-old.

Aaron Pastrana was last seen Wednesday morning in the Village 7 neighborhood. He was wearing pajamas and a dark hoodie.

CSPD requests your assistance in locating 12 year old Aaron Pastrana. Aaron was last seen wearing a dark hoodie and pj's in the Village 7 neighborhood this morning. Please call (719) 444-7000 if you have any info to help us locate Aaron. @CSPDPIO @CSPDComCenter pic.twitter.com/uKoA4h69TQ — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) December 2, 2020

