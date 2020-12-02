Advertisement

At least 1 person seriously injured after suspected DUI crash in Colorado Springs Tuesday night

Suspected DUI crash in Colorado Springs 12/1/20.
Suspected DUI crash in Colorado Springs 12/1/20.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 8:56 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Part of a busy Colorado Springs roadway was closed for several hours Tuesday night as police investigated a suspected DUI crash.

The two-vehicle crash was reported just after 5 p.m. at the intersection of Platte Avenue and Troy Hill Road. The intersection is a few blocks east of the Citadel Mall.

Police detailed what investigators believe led up to the crash in their online blotter:

“As the SUV approached Troy Hill Road, another suv was traveling northbound on Troy Hill Road and traveled across Platte Ave, into opposing lanes of traffic failing to stop for the stop sign, in an attempt to make a left turn to westbound Platte Avenue in a right turn only intersection. The second SUV then struck the eastbound SUV on Platte Avenue.”

Both drivers were seriously injured. Cesar Rodriguez-Santiago is facing charges for the crash.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers line up at the COVID-19 testing site at the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs
El Paso County Health Department to Thanksgiving travelers: ’You most likely had exposure to COVID’
WATCH: Dr. Fauci joins Gov. Polis in Tuesday Colorado COVID-19 update
Bryan Starr, 35, turned himself in to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office after the incident....
Sheriff: Mom’s boyfriend put 5-year-old out of car for ‘being unruly’ before he was hit, killed by another vehicle
MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: Nov. 30
Lawmakers gather at the Colorado Capitol on Nov. 30, 2020. Because the state government is...
Colorado lawmakers continue special session Tuesday to help provide COVID relief

Latest News

Missing: Albert Palacio.
Pueblo West man reported missing Tuesday night was found and is safe
June 30, 2020 protesters blocked I-25 in Colorado Springs as part of the BLM movement.
No plea deals for Colorado Springs protesters who blocked interstate traffic, prosecutor says
Example of the Digital ID in Colorado.
Do you know about Digital ID in Colorado? State troopers and some bars are now accepting the mobile app as proof of identity
Warmer late week and weekend
Staying windy and cold through Wednesday