At least 1 person seriously injured after suspected DUI crash in Colorado Springs Tuesday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Part of a busy Colorado Springs roadway was closed for several hours Tuesday night as police investigated a suspected DUI crash.

The two-vehicle crash was reported just after 5 p.m. at the intersection of Platte Avenue and Troy Hill Road. The intersection is a few blocks east of the Citadel Mall.

Police detailed what investigators believe led up to the crash in their online blotter:

“As the SUV approached Troy Hill Road, another suv was traveling northbound on Troy Hill Road and traveled across Platte Ave, into opposing lanes of traffic failing to stop for the stop sign, in an attempt to make a left turn to westbound Platte Avenue in a right turn only intersection. The second SUV then struck the eastbound SUV on Platte Avenue.”

Both drivers were seriously injured. Cesar Rodriguez-Santiago is facing charges for the crash.

