WANTED: Sexually violent predator failed to register in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado want the public to be on the lookout for a sexually violent predator who reportedly failed to register.

The Colorado Springs Police Department shared a photo of Christopher McGough on Tuesday. The photo can be viewed at the top of this article.

McGough is wanted for failure to register and a parole violation. According to online court records, McGough failed to report on Nov. 16.

According to the online database for sex offenders in Colorado, McGough was convicted of attempted sex assault on a child in 2009. His last address listed was 25 W. Las Vegas Street in Colorado Springs.

If you know the location of McGough you are asked to call 719-444-7000.

