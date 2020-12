COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Springs police put their pet detective skills to work Monday.

It took only hours for officers to crack what may be their cutest case.

Officers were on a different kind of paw patrol today. After being stolen from its home early this morning, officers... Posted by Colorado Springs Police Department on Monday, November 30, 2020

What a “pawfect” ending.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.