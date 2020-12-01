Nuggets announce no fans at home games for now

DENVER (KKTV) - The Nuggets are back in action, but don’t get your hopes up about seeing them play at the newly-named Ball Arena anytime soon.

The team announced on the first day of training camp Tuesday that they would not be allowing fans at home games for the foreseeable future.

The team is hoping to build on a successful 2019-20 campaign, which saw them making their first-ever Western Conference Finals.

For now, they’ll just have to do with fans watching from their TVs.

