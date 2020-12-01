Multiple inmates in Colorado passed away this week after showing symptoms of COVID-19

(KKTV) - Multiple inmates who were experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 died in Colorado this week, according to the Colorado Department of Corrections. It isn’t clear if COVID-19 was the primary cause of their passing as the autopsy results are pending.

Three inmates died on Monday and another inmate passed away on Tuesday. One of the inmates who passed was not experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

“While the vast majority of inmates that have tested positive have been asymptomatic or have had very mild symptoms, there have been 11 inmate deaths and no staff deaths,” Public Information Officer for the Colorado Department of Corrections Annie Skinner wrote in a release.

The public can click here for updates from the agency.

“We remain committed to fighting this virus with every tool we have, and we will continue to work with medical and public health experts to help prevent and mitigate the spread of this virus inside our facilities,” said Colorado Department of Corrections Executive Director Dean Williams. “Across the world, this insidious virus has taken hundreds of thousands of loved ones from their friends and family during the course of this pandemic. Unfortunately, our incarcerated population is no exception, and our thoughts are with all of the friends and family members of the incarcerated men who have died over the last 8 months.”

Some details on each of the inmates who died this week were shared publicly:

·A 62-year-old male inmate from the Fremont Correctional Facility passed away on 11/30/2020 at Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs after experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. The inmate was transported to the hospital on 11/11/2020.

· A 64-year old inmate passed away at the Colorado Territorial Correctional Facility on 11/30/2020. The inmate was not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms at the time of death. An autopsy will be performed and the coroner will determine cause of death.

· A 66-year old inmate from the Arkansas Valley Correctional Facility passed away on 11/30/2020 at the Parkview Hospital in Pueblo, CO after experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. The inmate was transported to the hospital on 11/10/2020.

·A 74-year old inmate from the Arkansas Valley Correctional Facility passed away on 12/1/2020 at the Parkview Hospital in Pueblo, CO after experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. The inmate was transported to the hospital on 11/22/2020.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.