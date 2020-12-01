Advertisement

Dr. Fauci to join Gov. Polis in Tuesday COVID-19 update

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 8:46 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Gov. Jared Polis will be accompanied by a special guest Tuesday during his weekly pandemic update.

The governor’s office announced Dr. Anthony Fauci will be joining Polis for the 12 p.m. news conference.

The news conference will be held remotely. Polis tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend and is currently isolating in his home. He is reportedly asymptomatic and is able to continue his duties as governor.

11 News will be carrying the news conference live on air and on our Facebook page. The latter will be embedded on this page once the news conference starts.

