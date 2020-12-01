Advertisement

China says probe sent to retrieve lunar rocks lands on moon

A Long March-5 rocket carrying the Chang'e 5 lunar mission lifts off at the Wenchang Space...
A Long March-5 rocket carrying the Chang'e 5 lunar mission lifts off at the Wenchang Space Launch Center in Wenchang in southern China's Hainan province, early Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. China's trip to the moon and, presumably, back is the latest milestone in the Asian powerhouse's slow but steady ascent to the stars.(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 8:55 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese robot probe launched to return lunar rocks to Earth landed on the moon Tuesday, the government announced.

The Chang’e 5 probe “successfully landed on the moon in the pre-selected landing area,” the official China News Service said, citing space officials. The one-sentence report gave no more details.

The probe adds to a string of increasingly ambitious missions by a Chinese space program that aims eventually to land a human on the moon.

