Canada: US border measures to last until virus under control

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the ban on nonessential travel with the United...
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the ban on nonessential travel with the United States won’t be lifted until COVID-19 is significantly more under control.(Source: Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 4:56 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the ban on nonessential travel with the United States won’t be lifted until COVID-19 is significantly more under control everywhere in the world.

Canada and the U.S. have limited border crossings to essential travel since March.

The restrictions have been extended each month since then.

Trudeau says although President-elect Joe Biden has a different approach to the pandemic than President Donald Trump the situation in the U.S. remains serious and said it will take awhile to change that.

