Amazon driver runs into burning Fla. home to rescue elderly man

By WESH Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 12:40 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) - An Amazon delivery driver is being hailed as a hero for saving an elderly man stuck in a burning Florida home.

Amazon driver Sean Campbell, 23, was making his rounds Friday afternoon in a New Smyrna Beach, Florida, neighborhood when he heard women screaming. He dropped his packages and ran down the street to the scene of a house fire.

“I heard the screaming, and when you hear something like that, you have to go to it,” Campbell said.

Sean Campbell, a 23-year-old Amazon driver, says he's thankful the people inside the burning home made it out safely.(Source: WESH via CNN)

A fire that started in the garage of an elderly couple’s home was quickly blowing up, and though a woman had gotten out with help from a neighbor, a man was still inside.

Campbell ripped open the front door.

“He was in the kitchen with his walker, just standing there. I don’t think he truly knew what was going on, so I was like, ‘Sir, come on, I need to help you. Come on, let’s get out,’” he said.

Despite the urgent situation, Campbell says the victim could not move quickly, so he had to be calm but convincing.

“He was trying to grab his walker. I was like, ‘No, we got to move… You got to see another day,’” he said.

Tim West, the couple’s son, wasn’t home when the fire broke out but arrived a short time later. He’s grateful his parents were rescued and says there’s no doubt that Campbell is a hero.

“It was fantastic he was both here and able to go inside and brave enough to go inside. We really appreciate that,” West said.

Firefighters were able to rescue the family dog. The house wasn’t a total loss but is no longer livable. The family will be staying with a grandson that lives nearby.

