9 new Catholic priests named in Colorado sex abuse report, 46 more people come forward

DENVER (KKTV) - An unsettling update came from a new report that has found evidence that nine more Catholic priests sexually abused children going back to the 1950s in Colorado. The first report tied to this case was released in fall of 2019.

An update came from the Colorado Attorney General’s Office on Tuesday. The new report adds another 46 individuals who were sexually abused by Catholic priests have come forward. According to the report, a majority of the children abused were between the ages of 10 and 14 at the time.

“From the time we announced this program in February 2019, our goals were to support and comfort survivors of childhood sexual abuse by Catholic priests, and to bring meaningful change to how the Colorado dioceses protect children from sexual abuse. It takes incredible fortitude for victims of sexual abuse to come forward and tell their stories, and they are the heroes of this effort,” said Attorney General Phil Weiser. “I recognize there isn’t one program or dollar amount that can make up for the trauma that many have been through in their lives, but my sincerest hope is that this unique Colorado program has allowed survivors of sexual abuse by a priest to take one more step on the path to healing and recovery.”

Five of the newly identified priests served in the Denver Archdiocese. They are Father Kenneth Funk, Father Daniel Kelleher, Father James Moreno, Father Gregory Smith, and Father Charles Woodrich.

Four of the newly identified priests served in the Pueblo Diocese. They are Monsignor Marvin Kapushion, Father Duane Repola, Father Carlos Trujillo, and Father Joseph Walsh.

In all, the review agreed to by the church and the attorney general last year has found that a total of 212 children were abused by 52 diocesan priests between 1950 and 1999. Most of the cases happened in the 1960s.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)